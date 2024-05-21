Dedicated To Quality: Dennemeyer Passes ISO 9001:2015 Recertification

Known for first-rate results and a resolve to improve continuously, Dennemeyer exemplifies a culture of dedication. Our priority is to build and maintain trust through consistent performance and respectful, valued client relationships, and independent certifications are just one way in which we strive for this.

We are proud to announce that we have successfully passed the ISO 9001:2015 recertification audit without any non-conformities. Starting this year, 21 Dennemeyer entities in 13 countries are certified to this international standard for quality management systems. In achieving this level of accreditation, we continue to demonstrate our desire and ability to provide our customers with the highest level of service.

What to know about ISO 9001:2015

Since 1946, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has set global standards across industries. ISO 9001 is one example, covering the establishment, implementation and improvement of quality management systems. Organizations use ISO 9001 to indicate their ability to operate effective processes and meet customer expectations.

Besides including a general performance evaluation with an emphasis on continual improvement, an ISO 9001:2015 certification examines the role of leadership in executing a quality management system.

In 2015, updates were introduced to ensure this standard adapts to changing environments by reflecting the latest quality-management principles. To keep pace with evolving client models, organizations like Dennemeyer transitioned from the previous iteration, ISO 9001:2008.

Regular audits like that recently completed by Dennemeyer ensure companies uphold and refine their procedures, such as those for complaint resolution. Achieving certification or recertification is a collective success for everyone here and a sign to our customers that their confidence is well-placed.

Certification scopes

The ISO 9001:2015 certification relates to our:

Provision of legal services in area of Intellectual Property Law

Providing Intellectual Property management services

Providing services in area of Management & Consulting

Providing services specialized in technology and Innovation management of Intellectual Property

Providing Intellectual Property management services and Software in Intellectual Property area

Company communication and awareness have their part to play in the ISO 9001:2015 standard, enhancing the operation and support of a quality management system. That is why Dennemeyer upholds a strong culture of learning.

Spotlight: Johannesburg

Established in 2017, Dennemeyer & Associates South Africa offers access to global filing, prosecution and maintenance services to businesses, inventors and law firms on the continent. With founding partners based in Luxembourg and Johannesburg, the office is able to actively synchronize clients' IP law issues between Europe and Africa.

Two years later, Dennemeyer & Associates South Africa became one of the few law firms on the African continent to achieve ISO 9001 certification, marking an important milestone in the local IP sector and the development of the wider Dennemeyer team. That tradition of excellence continues following another successful audit.

"Receiving the ISO 9001:2015 certification once again is not just an accolade; it is a testament to our commitment to excellence and dedication to meeting our clients' needs with uncompromising quality. At Dennemeyer & Associates South Africa, this certificate reflects our team's hard work and promise to deliver superior Intellectual Property services. It also reinforces our position in the IP law landscape, not just in Johannesburg but across the continent."

Robyn Merry, Partner, Dennemeyer & Associates South Africa.

Expertise at your disposal

At Dennemeyer, our mission is to be the first-choice partner for IP management and protection, delivering world-class services worldwide. We assure the quality of our work through responsible decision-making and dedication to achieving the highest recognition. Every one of our achievements, including ISO 9001:2015 recertification, is built on core values that foster entrepreneurship, integrity and respect for all.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.