21 May 2024

Our New Podcast Open Ears Is Out!

Our first episode of our brand new podcast series Open Ears has been published.
Denmark Intellectual Property
Our first episode of our brand new podcast series Open Ears has been published.

In this first episode Partner and European Patent Attorney Hanane Fathi Roswall has a conversation with singer and songwriter Michael Møller (moi Caprice, The Mountains and more) about his creative process when writing songs.

Open Ears is a podcast about curiousity and creativity. And intellectual property. Available now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

