Our New Podcast Open Ears Is Out!

Our first episode of our brand new podcast series Open Ears has been published.

Aera is a European IP consultancy firm, build on Nordic values, with an international perspective. The firm strives to provide high-quality services to clients that truly use IP strategically and links these strategies to their business needs. We wish to take good care of innovators!

In this first episode Partner and European Patent Attorney Hanane Fathi Roswall has a conversation with singer and songwriter Michael Møller (moi Caprice, The Mountains and more) about his creative process when writing songs.

Open Ears is a podcast about curiousity and creativity. And intellectual property. Available now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

