Patent Index 2023: Digital And Clean-energy Technologies Are Driving Growth

Earlier this year, the European Patent Office published the Patent Index 2023 showing an increase in filings at the EPO by 2.9% from 2022 to 2023. Since 2020 filings at the EPO have increased by more than 10% but while the number of European applicants are steady, the growth originates from applicants outside Europe.
43% of the 199.275 filings come from European applicants, 24.2% from US companies followed by 10.8 % from Japan, 10.4 % from China, and 6.3 % from South Korea.
The top technology field is once again digital communication (17.749 applications) while the field of electrical machinery, apparatus and energy has the biggest growth (12.2% from 2022 to 2023).
