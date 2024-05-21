Good News For Startups And Micro-entities: The EPO Is Reducing Its Fees!

From 1 April 2024, the European Patent Office (EPO) is reducing it's fees for startups and micro-entities. The initiative is part of the EPO's support of growth and innovation in Europe and will make it cheaper and more accessible for so-called micro-entities to protect their innovations.
A micro-entity is a company with less than 10 employees, a turn-over not exceeding € 2 mio, and with a low patent activity (less than five European patent applications during the last five years).
