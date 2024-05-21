ARTICLE
21 May 2024

Good News For Startups And Micro-entities: The EPO Is Reducing Its Fees!

a
aera

Contributor

aera logo
Aera is a European IP consultancy firm, build on Nordic values, with an international perspective. The firm strives to provide high-quality services to clients that truly use IP strategically and links these strategies to their business needs. We wish to take good care of innovators!
Explore
From 1 April 2024, the European Patent Office (EPO) is reducing it's fees for startups and micro-entities.
Denmark Intellectual Property
Photo of Aera Firm
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

From 1 April 2024, the European Patent Office (EPO) is reducing it's fees for startups and micro-entities. The initiative is part of the EPO's support of growth and innovation in Europe and will make it cheaper and more accessible for so-called micro-entities to protect their innovations.

A micro-entity is a company with less than 10 employees, a turn-over not exceeding € 2 mio, and with a low patent activity (less than five European patent applications during the last five years).A micro-entity is a company with less than 10 employees, a turn-over not exceeding € 2 mio, and with a low patent activity (less than five European patent applications during the last five years).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Aera Firm
Aera Firm
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
21 May 2024

Good News For Startups And Micro-entities: The EPO Is Reducing Its Fees!

Denmark Intellectual Property

Contributor

aera logo
Aera is a European IP consultancy firm, build on Nordic values, with an international perspective. The firm strives to provide high-quality services to clients that truly use IP strategically and links these strategies to their business needs. We wish to take good care of innovators!
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More