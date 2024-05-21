Why receiving a granted patent today is better than receiving the same granted patent only tomorrow.

You certainly remember my earlier article about "How To Use LinkedIn For Finding Sixteen (16) Good Reasons For An Expedited Patent Grant" (click here).

Starting from there, I have recorded a screencast video that explains these reasons in greater detail, here:

The slides for that screencast can be downloaded from SlideShare (click here) or from my website, here: 16 Good Reasons For Pursuing A Quick Patent Grant 100422

If you want to see how an accelerated patent grant works, please check out my course "EPO Acceleration Grant Procedure" course, click here: https://ip-lawyer-tools.com/course/epo-acceleration-grant-procedure/

We all know that it takes in average between three (3) and five (5) years after filing a European Patent application to get a granted EP patent.

But that long time does not need to be. If you invest an extra effort, this long time to grant can be brought down to less than a year.

