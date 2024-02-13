The case load for the first eight months of the UPC in action has been released by the Unified Patent Court. It shows that from 1 June 2023 until 31 January 2024, the court received 217 filings of cases. 83 of these are infringement cases and 110 cases for revocation or counterclaim of revocation.

The divisions receiving the most infringement cases are:

Munich (29)

Düsseldorf (17)

Mannheim (11)

Paris (9)

Meanwhile the chart for revocation or counterclaim for revocation is:

Munich (33)

Paris (31)

Mannheim (22)

Hamburg (12)

