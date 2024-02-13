The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has recently extended the Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) pilot programmes with Germany as well as Denmark. The extended agreement with the Danish Patent and Trademark Office (DKPTO) is running another five years from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2028, while the agreement with the German Patent and Trade Mark Office (DPMA) is running another three years from 23 January 2024 until 22 January 2027.

PPH is a fast-track procedure that combines patent examination duties of different countries or regions and enables patent examination authorities to speed up patent examination through work sharing. Since November 2011, CNIPA has signed PPH agreements with patent examination authorities from 32 countries or regions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.