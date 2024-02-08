Following the Notification No. 71/2023 of October 27, 2023, and Notification No. 2/2023 of December 29, 2023, the issuance of the required forms for filing industrial designs and official fees, the Ministry of Commerce, on January 31, 2024, has announced that starting from February 1, 2024, it will be possible to submit industrial designs in Myanmar.

Submission of applications can be done either via the e-filing system or manually at the Intellectual Property Department.

