Third Party observations

Pursuant to Rules 802 and 1700 of the amended patent rules, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) has started notifying the public through its website of the publication of patent, utility model and industrial applications for Community Review. Notifications will also be sent by the IPOPHL to the concerned industries.

This publication (https://www.ipophil.gov.ph/published-patent-um-id-applications-for-community-review/) is additional and separate from the publication of the applications in the Official Gazette. The aim is to enhance transparency in granting patents and to improve quality of patents, utility models and industrial designs registrations. The publication in the IPOPHL website serves as an invite to the concerned community(ies) or any third party to submit Third Party Observation or Adverse Information, if any, within one month from the publication.

Hague Agreement on Industrial Designs

The IPOPHL has officially announced its intention for the Philippines to join the Geneva Act of the Hague Agreement Concerning the International Registration of Industrial Designs in 2024. To facilitate this process, the IPOPHL has initiated efforts to inspire local designers to capitalize on the forthcoming, simplified, and cost-effective method for safeguarding their designs globally once the Philippines becomes a party to the Hague Agreement.

