On January 30, 2019, Myanmar's Parliament, known as the Assembly of the Union, passed the long-anticipated Myanmar Industrial Design Law (“IDL”). The rules governing its implementation were made public on September 29, 2023, and they are set to take effect on October 31, 2023. From October 31, 2023, it is possible to seek protection for industrial designs in Myanmar. By the Notification No. 71/2023 dated October 27, 2023, the design applications forms were released.

Industrial Design Law Enacted Date January 30, 2019 Effective Date October 31,2023 Novelty International novelty test Criteria Novelty & originality Examination Formality examination based on absolute grounds and relative grounds for opposition only Grace Period N/A Priority Claim six months Protection Period 5 years from the filing date and can be renewed twice, up to 15 years in total.



