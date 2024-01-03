The Ministry of Economy's Innovation and Industrial Property Development Department has officially announced the recent issuance of a notice in conjunction with Cabinet Resolution No. 112 of 2023, which revises some parts of Cabinet Resolution No. 20 of 2020. This change is set the structure of fees for patents and designs in the United Arab Emirates.

The revised fee schedule for patents and designs has been detailed in the official gazette number 763, released on November 15, 20231.

Significant modifications include:

Reinstatement of official fees for previously complimentary services

Establishment of official fees for annuities

Structuring fees for substantive examination according to the number of claims, divided into Group 1 (1-10 Claims), Group 2 (11-30 Claims), and Group 3 (31-50 Claims), with an option to request an increase in the number of claims between groups

Introduction of an expedited examination service

Implementation of penalty fees, applied on a monthly basis for delayed payment of any service fees

Including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and academic entities within the reduced fee scheme

The said fee structure is scheduled to take effect from January 15, 2024. In order to provide a comprehensive understanding of the implications stemming from this decision, an informational workshop will be organized.

Footnote

1. رقم 112 لسنة 2023 بتعديل بعض أحكام قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم 20 لسنة 2020 في شأن رسوم الخدمات التي تقدمها وزارة الاقتصاد.pdf (2023.11.15)

