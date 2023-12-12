The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has introduced an initiative promoting innovation and safeguarding intellectual property rights in Bahrain. This initiative involves lowering the official fees for patent registration for individuals. The Ministry's decision for this fee reduction was announced by Official Gazette No. 3699, dated September 21, 2023.1

Through the recent regulatory changes of a reduction in official fees, the Ministry is able to provide individuals with a more accessible avenue for inventors to protect and share their innovative ideas.

Service Previous official fees Current official fees Filing an application for a patent 270 BHD (Approx. 716 USD) 40 BHD (Approx. 106 USD) Substantive examination of an application by National Patent Office 280 BHD (Approx. 742 USD) 250 BHD (Approx. 663 USD) Publication and grant fees 160 BHD (Approx. 424 USD) 50 BHD (Approx. 132 USD)

Footnote

1. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VbGpAvkwkvcTnpfd8Z9D8omdxNBsnL_6/view (2023.9.21)

