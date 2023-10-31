Japan:
中国石油化学業界、過去10年の特許出願が世界の43.7%を占める
最近、中国石油化学工業連合会から「中国石油化学業界専利態勢白書」が公表された。この白書によると、2012年から2021年までの10年間で、中国の石油化学業界の特許出願件数は93万8300件に達した。これは、同期間の全世界の石油化学業界の
特許出願数の43.7%を占める数字である。
白書には、過去10年間の石油化学業界全般の特許態勢、特定のサブセクターの特許状況、主要上場企業の特許態勢、さらには長期間にわたる「中国特許賞」の受賞状況など、多岐にわたる情報が収められている。
白書のデータによれば、2012年から2021年の間に、中国の石油化学業界の特許および実用新案の出願総数は130万3900件となり、このうち、特許出願が全体の72.0%を占める93万8300件であった。また、この10年間で、中国の石油化学業界の海外における特許出願は合計4万2100件に達し、「特許協力条約」（PCT）制度を利用した国際出願は1万6100件であり、海外特許取得件数は1万3900件に達した。
出所：中国知識産権資訊網
