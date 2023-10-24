Introduced in September 2023, the programme offers significant advantages for applicants.
The Indonesian Patent Office and the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, introducing the Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) programme in September 2023. It is now available for online submission. This programme offers significant advantages for applicants.
One of the primary benefits of the PPH programme is the expedited patent examination process in Indonesia. Typically, it takes approximately 2 years from the application date to receive a substantive examination result. However, using the PPH programme, this timeline can be reduced to just six months from the date of the PPH request, saving valuable time for the Applicant.
Applicants are encouraged to review their recently filed applications and consider utilising the PPH request. They can file the PPH request before the issuance of the substantive examination result by examining the substantive examination results issued by KIPO.
In conclusion, the introduction of the PPH programme by the Indonesian Patent Office and KIPO represents a substantial leap forward in expediting the examination process for patents in Indonesia.
제목: 한국특허청과 인도네시아지식재산청의 특허우선심사협력 (PPH) 제도첫시행
2023년 9월 한국 특허청과 인도네시아 지식재산청이 양해각서 체결을 통해 특허 우선심사협력 (Patent Prosecution Highway 으로 이하 “PPH”로 지칭) 프로그램을 도입하였고 현재 온라인으로 신청이 가능하다. 이 PPH 프로그램을통해 출원인에게상당한 이점을 제공할 것으로 기대가 되고 있다.
PPH 프로그램의 가장 중요한 이점 중 하나는 인도네시아에서의 특허심사 과정이 빨라진다는 것이다. 인도네시아에서특허출원을하면 보통 실체심사결과를 받기까지2년 정도의 시간이 소요가 된다. 하지만 PPH 프로그램을 이용하면 이 기간이 6개월로 크게 축소가 되므로 출원인의귀한 시간을 절약해 줄 수 있다.
이에 출원인들은최근에 진행한 출원건이있을 경우 인도네시아에서PPH 프로그램을신청할 수 있는지 여부를 검토해 볼 것을 권장한다. 출원인은 한국특허청에서 발급한 실체심사 결과를 사용해 인도네시아에서 실체심사 결과가 나오기 전에 PPH 신청서를제출할 수 있다.
이러한 한국특허청과인도네시아지식재산청간의PPH 프로그램의도입은 인도네시아에서특허심사절차를 신속히 할 수 있는 중대한 도약으로볼 수 있다.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.