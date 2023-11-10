The GCC Patent Office will resume receiving patent applications on behalf of the State of Qatar1

Pursuant to Paragraph 1bis/5 of Article 1 bis of the GCC Patent Law, which was modified according to the decision of the supreme council during its 41st session on 21st Jumada (1) 1442 AH, corresponding to 5th January 2021 AD, in Al-Ula city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and in alignment with the regulations set forth in the aforementioned law, the GCC Patent Office will recommence its acceptance and assessment of patent applications on behalf of Qatar.

This process will involve both formal and substantive evaluations, effective from July 1, 2023. Notably, the GCC Patent Office resumed the acceptance of new submissions for Kuwait and Bahrain starting from January 1st, 2023.

Footnote

1. https://gccpo.org/AboutUsEn/ShowNews?id=69 (2023.7.19)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.