European Union:
[Blog] Paraguay : nouvel Etat contractant au Traité de Budapest
18 October 2023
Novagraaf Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Depuis le 5 août 2023, le traité de Budapest,
portant sur « la reconnaissance internationale du
dépôt de micro-organismes aux fins de la
procédure en matière de brevets » est
entré en vigueur au Paraguay.
Le Paraguay devient la 88ème partie contractante à
ce traité établi en 1977.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from European Union
AI And IP Law: Unstable Times
Birketts
Earlier this year Getty Images announced that it had commenced legal proceedings for copyright infringement against Stability AI in the High Court in Londo...