Depuis le 5 août 2023, le traité de Budapest, portant sur « la reconnaissance internationale du dépôt de micro-organismes aux fins de la procédure en matière de brevets » est entré en vigueur au Paraguay.

Le Paraguay devient la 88ème partie contractante à ce traité établi en 1977.

