European Union:
Droit National Relatif À La CBE : La Nouvelle Brochure De L'OEB
12 October 2023
Novagraaf Group
La 22e édition de la brochure "Droit national
relatif à la CBE" est disponible depuis juillet 2023 et
fournit des renseignements concis sur les principales dispositions
et exigences prévues par la législation nationale
pertinente des États parties à la CBE ainsi que des
États autorisant l'extension et la validation. La
version en ligne de ce guide, disponible en allemand, en anglais et
en français, est mise à jour dès que
l'Office européen des brevets (OEB) est informé
de modifications au niveau national.
Consulter cette
brochure
