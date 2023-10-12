La 22e édition de la brochure "Droit national relatif à la CBE" est disponible depuis juillet 2023 et fournit des renseignements concis sur les principales dispositions et exigences prévues par la législation nationale pertinente des États parties à la CBE ainsi que des États autorisant l'extension et la validation. La version en ligne de ce guide, disponible en allemand, en anglais et en français, est mise à jour dès que l'Office européen des brevets (OEB) est informé de modifications au niveau national.

