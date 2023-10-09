European Union:
[Blog] L'OEB a sorti le « tableau de bord » du brevet unitaire
09 October 2023
Novagraaf Group
Depuis le 24 juillet 2023, l'Office européen des
brevets a mis en ligne un tableau de bord, mettant à jour
quotidiennement les données sur le brevet unitaire. Cet
outil permet d'avoir accès à des informations
telles que la technologie en question, la langue de
procédure, ou encore l'origine des
propriétaires.
Accéder au tableau de bord de
l'OEB.
