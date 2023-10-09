Depuis le 24 juillet 2023, l'Office européen des brevets a mis en ligne un tableau de bord, mettant à jour quotidiennement les données sur le brevet unitaire. Cet outil permet d'avoir accès à des informations telles que la technologie en question, la langue de procédure, ou encore l'origine des propriétaires.

Accéder au tableau de bord de l'OEB.

