Le projet de l'OEB pour une procédure de délivrance de brevets entièrement numérisée et dématérialisée a été lancée en 2022 avec la plateforme « MyEPO Portfolio ». Il s'agit d'une plateforme avancée permettant aux utilisateurs de travailler et d'interagir en ligne avec l'OEB sur des demandes de brevet.

L'OEB prévoit d'ici à la fin 2024, l'ajout de 16 nouvelles fonctionnalités améliorant notamment l'accès utilisateur ainsi que les interactions entre l'OEB et les utilisateurs. Le calendrier relatif au projet « MyEPO Portfolio » est disponible ici !

