European Union:
Procédure de délivrance de brevets en ligne
04 July 2023
Novagraaf Group
Le projet de l'OEB pour une procédure de
délivrance de brevets entièrement
numérisée et dématérialisée a
été lancée en 2022 avec la plateforme
« MyEPO Portfolio ». Il s'agit
d'une plateforme avancée permettant aux utilisateurs
de travailler et d'interagir en ligne avec l'OEB sur des
demandes de brevet.
L'OEB prévoit d'ici à la fin 2024,
l'ajout de 16 nouvelles fonctionnalités
améliorant notamment l'accès utilisateur ainsi
que les interactions entre l'OEB et les utilisateurs. Le
calendrier relatif au projet « MyEPO
Portfolio » est disponible ici !
