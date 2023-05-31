European Union:
JUB - Informations sur les pratiques et procédures devant l'OEB en matière de brevets européens à effet unitaire
31 May 2023
Novagraaf Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
L'entrée en vigueur du système du brevet
unitaire se rapproche (1er juin 2023) et les préparatifs
continuent. En effet, l'OEB a publié une édition
supplémentaire du Journal officiel ayant pour vocation
d'accompagner les utilisateurs en les aidant à trouver
toutes les informations pertinentes relatives au brevet unitaire
dans une publication unique et complète et à se
familiariser avec les nouvelles dispositions en temps utile.
Cette édition comprend les décisions du
président de l'OEB, les avis de l'OEB, ainsi
qu'un guide pour le paiement des taxes, des frais et des prix
en rapport avec le brevet unitaire.
Retrouvez la publication, disponible en anglais,
français et allemand.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from European Union
Can Generative AI Generate IP? The Rise Of ChatGPT
Dennemeyer Group
For the time being, it is unwise either to underestimate the long-term potential of AI and its machine learning (ML) subcategory or to assign to it an omniscience that it does not possess.
Chat GPT: Let's Chat About IP And DP In The UK
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
Love it or hate it, artificial intelligence, and particularly ChatGPT, has flooded the news in recent months. Whether you are a lover or a hater of artificial intelligence, the frenzy around ChatGPT...
How To Register A Sound Mark In The EU
Novagraaf Group
Non-traditional trademarks, such as those protecting shapes, smells and sounds, are becoming an increasingly popular way for companies to distinguish their products and services. Savvy Kaushal...