L'entrée en vigueur du système du brevet unitaire se rapproche (1er juin 2023) et les préparatifs continuent. En effet, l'OEB a publié une édition supplémentaire du Journal officiel ayant pour vocation d'accompagner les utilisateurs en les aidant à trouver toutes les informations pertinentes relatives au brevet unitaire dans une publication unique et complète et à se familiariser avec les nouvelles dispositions en temps utile.

Cette édition comprend les décisions du président de l'OEB, les avis de l'OEB, ainsi qu'un guide pour le paiement des taxes, des frais et des prix en rapport avec le brevet unitaire.

Retrouvez la publication, disponible en anglais, français et allemand.

