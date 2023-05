ARTICLE

Since April 1, 2023, the Trademark and Patent Department of the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Kuwait (a member of the PCT Patent Cooperation Treaty since 2016) publishes on its website the electronic version of patents as well as industrial designs.

