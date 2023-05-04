Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea (ROK), was on a state visit to the United Arab Emirates from 14th to 17th January 2023 upon the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

During the Summit Meeting held on January 15, 2023, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the two leaders agreed to deepen and further develop the partnership ties between the two countries.

During the talks, it was emphasized that a cooperative attitude and long-standing relationship between the two countries has resulted in growth in various sectors including the intellectual property sector. In order to further strengthen this sector, among other MOUs, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding on enhanced cooperation to implement collaborative activities in a wider range of areas, such as the utilization of patent information for the identification and development of national strategic technologies.

Such efforts from different countries reflect the approach of these countries, towards mutual growth based on a collective and cooperative attitude.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.