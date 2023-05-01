European Union:
Computer Simulations: Lessons From The Past
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Solutions offered by computer simulations are very welcome when
it comes to preventing the past from repeating itself in the
future.
Based on EPO Decision G1/19, Susana Azevedo Rodrigues clarifies the
eligibility of a patent related to computer simulations and
describes three fatal historical events that could have ended
differently if innovative computer simulations had been made
available at the time.
Read here the full edition of The Patent
Lawyer Magazine March/April 2023.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from European Union
Did You Know That IP Rights Are Recognized As Human Rights?
Gevers
Article 27.2 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights states the following: "Everyone has the right to the protection of the moral and material interests resulting from any scientific, literary or artistic production of which he is the author."
BIG MAC vs. SUPERMAC'S: A Burger Battle
Barzano & Zanardo
Anyone has tried, at least once in their life, the very famous Big Mac burger. The revocation for non-use of one of the well-known burger trademarks is currently before the European Union trademark Court...