By a decree published in the Official Gazette no. 43, of 21 February 2023, the Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has increased the examination fees for patent applications in Egypt.

The Egyptian Patent Office, under the purview of the Ministry, will apply an examination fee of EGP 25.000,00 (around 800 USD), an increase of EGP 8.000 compared to the previous official fees applicable.

Regardless of this increase, school and university students are exempt from paying those fees.

