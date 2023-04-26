ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from European Union

The EUIPO 2023 Guidelines Go Live! Marks & Clerk Eagerly anticipated - and much appreciated - updates to the EUIPO Trade Mark and Design guidelines have just been published today!

Trade Mark Protection In Virtual Worlds/the Metaverse – IP Offices Respond With New Classes For Registration Of Virtual Goods/NFTs As Trade Marks And The EUIPO Deals With "Metaverse" Marks Herbert Smith Freehills The new version of the Nice Classification, the 12th edition, came into force on 1 January 2023, carries new categories for registration of trade marks...

John Lewis Triumphs In Dragon Court Saga Marks & Clerk John Lewis have emerged triumphant from an epic copyright dispute in the High Court, centring on two green dragons.

Can Artificial Intelligence Save The NHS? HGF Ltd At the same time, it seems that questions about what OpenAI's ChatGPT can be used for have permeated almost every discussion forum.

Likelihood Of Confusion Is Based On The Relevant Public's Understanding, Rules EU General Court Novagraaf Group In Pharmadom v European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), the General Court discussed the assessment of the likelihood of confusion in the light of the understanding...