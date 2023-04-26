European Union:
Les résultats du 1er CEAB sont arrivés
26 April 2023
Novagraaf Group
L'OEB a organisé pour le première fois en
2022, le Certificat Européen d'Administration des
Brevets (CEAB). Sur plus de 500 candidats venus de 33 pays
différents, 157 ont été admis. La prochaine
session est prévue pour le mois d'octobre 2023, il sera
possible de s'inscrire à partir du 18 avril
prochain.
Pour plus d'informations et pour consulter la
liste des admis.
