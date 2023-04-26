L'OEB a organisé pour le première fois en 2022, le Certificat Européen d'Administration des Brevets (CEAB). Sur plus de 500 candidats venus de 33 pays différents, 157 ont été admis. La prochaine session est prévue pour le mois d'octobre 2023, il sera possible de s'inscrire à partir du 18 avril prochain.

Pour plus d'informations et pour consulter la liste des admis.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.