Le 15 mars dernier, l'Organisation japonaise du commerce extérieur (JETRO) et l'OEB ont tenu leur onzième réunion annuelle à Munich. Les représentants de l'industrie japonaise et les représentants de l'OEB ont pu discuter des changements survenus et à venir auprès de l'Office Européen, et en particulier du lancement du brevet unitaire. Pour en savoir plus, suivez ce lien.

