European Union:
Rencontre entre l'organisation japonaise du commerce extérieur et l'OEB
24 April 2023
Novagraaf Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Le 15 mars dernier, l'Organisation japonaise du commerce
extérieur (JETRO) et l'OEB ont tenu leur onzième
réunion annuelle à Munich. Les représentants
de l'industrie japonaise et les représentants de
l'OEB ont pu discuter des changements survenus et à
venir auprès de l'Office Européen, et en
particulier du lancement du brevet unitaire. Pour en savoir plus,
suivez ce lien.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from European Union
The EUIPO 2023 Guidelines Go Live!
Marks & Clerk
Eagerly anticipated - and much appreciated - updates to the EUIPO Trade Mark and Design guidelines have just been published today!
Everyday IP: The History Of Jeans
Dennemeyer Group
From haute couture to the most utilitarian everyday apparel, the clothing industry as we know it today would not be the same without jeans.