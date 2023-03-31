European Union:
Nouvelle Augmentation Des Taxes De L'OEB À Partir Du 1er Avril 2023
31 March 2023
Novagraaf Group
L'Office européen des brevets (OEB) avait
augmenté ses taxes officielles le 1er avril 2022 concernant
la procédure d'examen du brevet, c'est de nouveau le
cas un an après. A partir du 1er avril 2023, les taxes vont
augmenter pour la procédure, mais également les
inscriptions et les annuités. Pour connaitre le
détail de cette augmentation c'est par ici.
