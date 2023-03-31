L'Office européen des brevets (OEB) avait augmenté ses taxes officielles le 1er avril 2022 concernant la procédure d'examen du brevet, c'est de nouveau le cas un an après. A partir du 1er avril 2023, les taxes vont augmenter pour la procédure, mais également les inscriptions et les annuités. Pour connaitre le détail de cette augmentation c'est par ici.

