ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Uzbekistan

Artificial Intelligence And IP – Who Owns The Copyright Adams & Adams If a user were to provide an artificial intelligence (AI) program, such as ChatGPT, with a storyline and it produced a best-selling novel, would that novel be protected by copyright? And if it is, who would own those rights?

Essential Clauses To Watch Out For In An Influencer Agreement The Trusted Advisors In the world of marketing, there is an emerging trend that companies are turning to for success.

Protection Of Intellectual Property Rights In Nigeria Famsville Solicitors Intellectual property refers to anything created by the human mind, including inventions, musical compositions, literary works, symbols, names, designs, images, and even concepts.

Importance Of Trade Marking Your Brand Name The Trusted Advisors According to Investopedia, the term trademark refers to a recognizable insignia, phrase, word, or symbol that denotes a specific product and legally differentiates it from all other products...

Intellectual Property In Nigeria: A Summary Of Protectable Rights In Nigeria Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) Generally, Intellectual Property ("IP") covers products of intellectual creations. However, it can also mean a generic term that describes creations of the intellect concerning which the law ascribes the...