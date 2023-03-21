Uzbekistan:
le dépôt des licences ouvertes se fait en ligne
21 March 2023
Novagraaf Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Depuis une ordonnance du 7 février du ministère de
la justice ouzbek, le dépôt de demande de licences
ouvertes de brevet se fait uniquement en ligne et en langue
ouzbek.
Avant ce type de dépôt devait se faire sous format
papier et deux langues étaient possibles : le russe ou
l'ouzbek. Ce dépôt en ligne devra être
accompagné de pouvoir et consentements des titulaires mais
il ne sera plus utile de communiquer les documents originaux.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Uzbekistan
Artificial Intelligence And IP – Who Owns The Copyright
Adams & Adams
If a user were to provide an artificial intelligence (AI) program, such as ChatGPT, with a storyline and it produced a best-selling novel, would that novel be protected by copyright? And if it is, who would own those rights?
Importance Of Trade Marking Your Brand Name
The Trusted Advisors
According to Investopedia, the term trademark refers to a recognizable insignia, phrase, word, or symbol that denotes a specific product and legally differentiates it from all other products...