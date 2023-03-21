Depuis une ordonnance du 7 février du ministère de la justice ouzbek, le dépôt de demande de licences ouvertes de brevet se fait uniquement en ligne et en langue ouzbek.

Avant ce type de dépôt devait se faire sous format papier et deux langues étaient possibles : le russe ou l'ouzbek. Ce dépôt en ligne devra être accompagné de pouvoir et consentements des titulaires mais il ne sera plus utile de communiquer les documents originaux.

