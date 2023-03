ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from European Union

NFTs & Metaverse: AI's Trouble In Paradise Rouse How much of a threat does progressive AI pose to brand owners? Developments in the metaverse have caught the attention of brands and consumers alike.

ChatGPT – Are You Infringing On Copyright? Inventa ChatGPT is not just a mere bot with premade phrases that, after 3 or so interactions, send us to a human assistant. ChatGPT is an improved model of language processing based on...

A Hitchhiker's Guide Through Platform Liability Schoenherr Attorneys at Law Platform providers are digital service providers who act as information intermediaries between their users. They store the information provided (making them hosts) and disseminate it...

Intellectual Property Rights Over Software – Recent Case Arendt & Medernach When a business places an order for a supply of intellectual property, does it automatically become the owner of the product it has ordered? The answer is not obvious and caution is advised.

Impact Of Intellectual Property On M&A Transactions In Bulgaria And Beyond Kinstellar Hardly anyone could argue against the constantly increasing importance of IP to companies. IP not only affects the business models of companies but also brings additional value to the table...