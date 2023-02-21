Dans une circulaire parue fin janvier, le gouvernement chinois apporte plusieurs mesures pour encourager les centres de recherche et développement (R&D) financés par des étrangers. Ces mesures concernent notamment une politique fiscale favorable, une simplification des documents déclaratifs mais aussi un encouragement à la venue de talents étrangers pour travailler sur le territoire chinois. Pour plus d'informations, vous pouvez suivre ce lien (site en anglais).

