Netherlands:
Le gouvernement chinois lance de nouvelles mesures pour encourager les investissements étrangers en matière de R&D
21 February 2023
Novagraaf Group
Dans une circulaire parue fin janvier, le gouvernement chinois
apporte plusieurs mesures pour encourager les centres de recherche
et développement (R&D) financés par des
étrangers. Ces mesures concernent notamment une politique
fiscale favorable, une simplification des documents
déclaratifs mais aussi un encouragement à la venue de
talents étrangers pour travailler sur le territoire chinois.
Pour plus d'informations, vous pouvez suivre ce lien (site en anglais).
