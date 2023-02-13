ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from European Union

Five Key Takeaways From IP Trend Monitor 2022 Dennemeyer Group The Intellectual Property (IP) sector is dynamic and complex, unlike any other. That is why those best placed to keep their finger on its pulse are seasoned IP professionals...

Design Law: When It Comes To Watches Details Matter (4A_565/2016) CMS von Erlach Partners AG In Switzerland everyone agrees: One watch is not like the other watch and details matter. The Swiss Federal Supreme Court in one of its rare cases in design matters just confirmed this view under several aspects.

ChatGPT – The Future IP Advisor? J A Kemp LLP What word comes next: Happy Birthday to ____? For most readers, the answer that springs to mind will be "You". But why did you think that was the answer?

Implementation Of The Limitation Of Goods And Services By The Turkish Patent And Trademark Office Gun + Partners The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (‘office') applies the Nice Classification for the classification of goods and services in the registration process...

Does Using ChatGPT Count As A Public Disclosure? Marks & Clerk Amazon has warned its employees not to share confidential information on ChatGPT. This is very sensible advice.