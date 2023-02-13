Pour mémoire la Sunrise Period a été reportée, notamment pour permettre aux futurs utilisateurs de se préparer à l'authentification forte (technologie CMS) qui sera requise pour accéder au système de gestion des dossiers et signer des documents, dont les requêtes d'opt-out. Dans cette perspective, la JUB invite les futurs utilisateurs à participer à une phase test du 13 février à fin mars 2023. Cet évènement permettra aux intéressés de vérifier le fonctionnement et la conformité des différents composants et d'échanger avec le service informatique de la JUB. Pour en savoir plus, cliquez ici !

