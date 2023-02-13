European Union:
JUB - Ouverture d'une session test du système d'authentification auprès du public
13 February 2023
Novagraaf Group
Pour mémoire la Sunrise Period a
été reportée, notamment pour permettre aux
futurs utilisateurs de se préparer à
l'authentification forte (technologie CMS) qui sera requise
pour accéder au système de gestion des dossiers et
signer des documents, dont les requêtes d'opt-out. Dans
cette perspective, la JUB invite les futurs utilisateurs à
participer à une phase test du 13 février à
fin mars 2023. Cet évènement permettra aux
intéressés de vérifier le fonctionnement et la
conformité des différents composants et
d'échanger avec le service informatique de la JUB. Pour
en savoir plus, cliquez ici !
Pour consulter toutes nos publications et suivre en
temps réel la feuille de route de la juridiction
unifiée du brevet, cliquez ici
