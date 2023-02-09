Le Hackathon (ou CodeFest) organisé par l'OEB depuis septembre 2022 arrive bientôt à son terme, la finale se tenant le 23 février prochain. Six finalistes ont été retenus parmi les 60 participants, ils avaient pour objectif d'écrire un code permettant d'obtenir un accès simplifié aux informations relatives aux brevets sur les plastiques verts. Ils présenteront lors de la finale leurs projets respectifs, et le vainqueur remportera un prix de 20 000€. Pour en savoir plus sur la finale, suivez ce lien (en anglais).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.