European Union:
Les finalistes du Hackathon organisé par l'OEB dévoilés
09 February 2023
Novagraaf Group
Le Hackathon (ou CodeFest) organisé par
l'OEB depuis septembre 2022 arrive bientôt
à son terme, la finale se tenant le 23 février
prochain. Six finalistes ont été retenus parmi les 60
participants, ils avaient pour objectif d'écrire un
code permettant d'obtenir un accès simplifié
aux informations relatives aux brevets sur les plastiques verts.
Ils présenteront lors de la finale leurs projets respectifs,
et le vainqueur remportera un prix de 20 000€. Pour en
savoir plus sur la finale, suivez ce lien (en anglais).
