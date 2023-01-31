ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from European Union

What Is A Patent? Keltie LLP A patent is a time-limited monopoly awarded by countries as an incentive for investment in novel and non-obvious technical innovation. The purpose of the patent system is to allow companies...

A New Copyright Law For Cyprus Elias Neocleous & Co LLC The Cyprus Mail has featured an article by Associate, Aylin Zeybek. Aylin's article explores some recent amendments to The Intellectual Property Right and Related Rights Law of 1976...

IP Quick Tip: Period Of Limitation Under The UPC Agreement (Podcast) Bardehle Pagenberg Welcome to today's IP Quick Tip on the period of limitation under the Agreement on a Unified Patent Court and possible interpretations of the new legal framework.

Is A Cease And Desist Letter Enforceable? Common Issues And Best Practices Dennemeyer Group The path to stopping infringement of your Intellectual Property (IP) rights begins with two key questions: "Should I send a cease and desist letter?" and "Is a cease and desist letter enforceable?"...

More Drama For Combination SPCs Potter Clarkson The stage is set for another referral to the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) on the eligibility criteria for Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs) for "combination products"...