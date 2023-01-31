L'OEB a publié les premiers détails de son programme pour célébrer le cinquantième anniversaire de la création du système du brevet européen. De nombreuses activités auront vocation à sensibiliser le public au rôle crucial que joue le système du brevet européen pour protéger l'ingéniosité technologique, et contribuer ainsi à un monde plus durable. Cela comprend entre autres un colloque international hybride, ouvert au public, auquel participeront l'ensemble des sites de l'OEB ainsi que de nombreux experts. Cet évènement, prévu le 05 octobre 2023, vient s'ajouter à la liste des autres activités mises en place et disponible ici.

