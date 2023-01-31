European Union:
Colloque International Sur Les Innovations Durables
31 January 2023
Novagraaf Group
L'OEB a publié les premiers détails de son
programme pour célébrer le cinquantième
anniversaire de la création du système du brevet européen. De
nombreuses activités auront vocation à sensibiliser
le public au rôle crucial que joue le système du
brevet européen pour protéger
l'ingéniosité technologique, et contribuer ainsi
à un monde plus durable. Cela comprend entre autres un
colloque international hybride, ouvert au public, auquel
participeront l'ensemble des sites de l'OEB ainsi que de
nombreux experts. Cet évènement, prévu le 05
octobre 2023, vient s'ajouter à la liste des autres
activités mises en place et disponible ici.
