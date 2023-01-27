Le programme "Patent Prosecution Highway" (PPH), permet au demandeur d'obtenir une accélération de la procédure de demande de brevet européen lorsqu'une demande de brevet a été faite dans l'un des pays partenaires et que celle-ci comporte des revendications « brevetables » et/ou « admissibles » par l'office partenaire. Le programme PPH entre l'OEB et l'Office péruvien a été lancé en 2020. Le 2 janvier dernier, suite à son succès, il a été rendu permanent. Pour plus d'informations sur le sujet, suivez ce lien.

Pour en savoir plus sur le programme "Patent Prosecution Highway", consultez notre article "Quels sont les Programmes Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) et quelles possibilités pour les déposants français ?".

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.