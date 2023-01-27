Worldwide:
Le programme PPH entre l'OEB et l'Office de la PI du Pérou se pérennise
27 January 2023
Novagraaf Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Le programme "Patent Prosecution Highway" (PPH),
permet au demandeur d'obtenir une accélération de
la procédure de demande de brevet européen
lorsqu'une demande de brevet a été faite dans
l'un des pays partenaires et que celle-ci comporte des
revendications « brevetables » et/ou «
admissibles » par l'office partenaire. Le programme PPH
entre l'OEB et l'Office péruvien a été
lancé en 2020. Le 2 janvier dernier, suite à son
succès, il a été rendu permanent. Pour plus
d'informations sur le sujet, suivez ce lien.
Pour en savoir plus sur le programme "Patent Prosecution
Highway", consultez notre article "Quels sont les Programmes Patent Prosecution
Highway (PPH) et quelles possibilités pour les
déposants français ?".
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Worldwide
What Is A Patent?
Keltie LLP
A patent is a time-limited monopoly awarded by countries as an incentive for investment in novel and non-obvious technical innovation. The purpose of the patent system is to allow companies...
1. What Is An IP Driven Start-up?
Marks & Clerk
Few start-ups are established without the founders having an eye on a future exit, even if they hope to change the world along the way or as a final outcome of their efforts.
More Drama For Combination SPCs
Potter Clarkson
The stage is set for another referral to the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) on the eligibility criteria for Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs) for "combination products"...
7. Avoiding The Pitfalls
Marks & Clerk
Protecting your IP assets does require a degree of perseverance. The process will inevitably throw up surprises and sometimes disappointments – for example, a patent examiner may identify...