Nokia And Samsung Sign 5G Patent Licensing Deal
26 January 2023
Nokia announced yesterday that they have signed a multi-year 5G
patent cross-licensing deal with Samsung.
The deal includes Nokia's 5G patents, including their
Standards Essential Patents (SEPs). This replaces the previous
agreement between the companies that expired at the end of
2022.
The main points of the new deal are:
- It licences Nokia's fundamental inventions in 5G and other
technologies to Samsung
- Samsung will make royalty payments to Nokia for a multi-year
period
- The agreement started on 1 January 2023
Is this a sign of the times?
This cross-licensing deal between Nokia and Samsung follows
other significant patent licensing deals agreed between major
players in the wireless telecommunications industry towards the end
of 2022. These include deals between Ericsson and Apple and between
Huawei and OPPO.
