Lors de la session du 13 décembre 2022, le conseil d'administration de l'OEB a approuvé à l'unanimité la demande d'adhésion de la Moldavie à la Convention sur le brevet européen (CBE).

L'Office européen des brevets précise, dans son communiqué du 16 décembre 2022, qu'« avant d'adhérer à la CBE, la république de Moldavie devra adopter des dispositions législatives nationales pour faciliter la mise en Suvre et l'application de la CBE », et qu'il « apportera son soutien plein et entier à la Moldavie pendant ce processus, tout en prenant aussi plusieurs mesures d'ordre procédural et administratif avant l'adhésion, qui aura lieu selon un calendrier arrêté d'un commun accord par les deux offices ». Pour en savoir plus cliquez ici !

