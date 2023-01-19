European Union:
Le quarantième Etat contractant partie à la CBE pourrait être la Moldavie
19 January 2023
Novagraaf Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Lors de la session du 13 décembre 2022, le conseil
d'administration de l'OEB a approuvé à
l'unanimité la demande d'adhésion de la
Moldavie à la Convention sur le brevet européen
(CBE).
L'Office européen des brevets précise, dans
son communiqué du 16 décembre 2022, qu'«
avant d'adhérer à la CBE, la république de
Moldavie devra adopter des dispositions législatives
nationales pour faciliter la mise en Suvre et l'application de
la CBE », et qu'il « apportera son soutien plein et
entier à la Moldavie pendant ce processus, tout en prenant
aussi plusieurs mesures d'ordre procédural et
administratif avant l'adhésion, qui aura lieu selon un
calendrier arrêté d'un commun accord par les deux
offices ». Pour en savoir plus cliquez ici !
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from European Union
1. What Is An IP Driven Start-up?
Marks & Clerk
Few start-ups are established without the founders having an eye on a future exit, even if they hope to change the world along the way or as a final outcome of their efforts.
New E-Commerce Regulation Published
Esin Attorney Partnership
The amendments to the Law on the Regulation of Electronic Commerce ("Law") that was adopted on 1 July 2022 will enter into force on 1 January 2023. As part of these amendments...
2. Why Are IP Driven Start-ups So Successful?
Marks & Clerk
If we deem investment or a successful sale as being indicative of success, it is clear that start-ups which, from an early stage, have had a clear IP strategy and that have pursued that strategy...