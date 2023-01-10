ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

A (very) simplified guide to fortifying your software against piracy and frivolous licensing troubles

Software is a logical set of data and files, including instructions, that operate components of computer hardware and make them perform tasks. It is protected by a patchwork of different intellectual property rights, such as copyright, industrial property rights, database laws and trade secrets. National laws, such as the Luxembourg Copyright Law, are subject to international legal instruments such as the Berne Convention, WCT, TRIPS and WIPO, which modulate the protection of software.

Intellectual property is a fundamental right and is classified into three categories: industrial property rights, literary and artistic property rights, and other intellectual rights. Software is a complex work which may be protected by different kinds of rights, with its foundations being a source code protected by copyright.

The European Patent Convention excludes computer programs from patent protection. However, software may be patentable under certain conditions, such as when the technical teaching comprises instructions for the solution of a specific technical problem. It should be noted that open-source code and patents are not mutually exclusive, and that there are certain issues associated with software patentability, such as difficulty in application of patentability conditions, unclear boundary between patentable and non-patentable software, and the risk of creating oligopolies. Lastly, patent protection for software is limited to a maximum term of 20 years.

The Berne Convention does not protect software/computer programs, but the WCT and Directive 2009/24/EC of the European Union do. However, copyright does not protect ideas, methods of operation, concepts or information, and therefore does not protect the underlying algorithm for a computer program.

Getting license to the right source

Having the right to copyright-protected software is essential to make a license valid, no matter what kind of license it is. Open-source software is a type of software where its source code is published on the internet and easily accessible for everyone. Allowing someone to have an open-source license gives them the right to make copies, change, and share the program. Giving someone a license to a software is a way for the author to have freedom and control over their work and property, as provided by copyright rules and laws.

The Copyright law Luxembourg does not require licenses to be granted in writing, but this can be problematic in the absence of such writing. To save costs, rights-holders can take advantage of the ready available models on the Internet (for example: EUPL-V.1.2, GNU licenses or OSI) for free and open-source software licenses. However, these models may be inadequate and create issues for both the licensor and licensee. The licensee must consider the different licensing terms and ensure that the license is adequate for their intended activity, as well as verify any automatic transfer of rights and availability of modifications.

Copyleft is not the opposite of copyright… but quite the opposite of that statement!

Copyleft is a general designation for certain types of Free and Open-Source Software (FOSS) licenses, which rely upon copyright laws to grant someone the right to exercise rights over a software. These licenses maintain the original copyright terms applicable to derivative works by restricting their use, which can sometimes be cumbersome for businesses. In reaction to these licenses, other licenses – called “permissive” – have been drafted, which have minimal restrictions on how a software is modified or redistributed. Additionally, when someone distributes software in binary, they must make the source code available to the binary recipients and license the modified source code under the same terms as the original code. Finally, linking in GPL licenses raises the question of whether or not this is a derivative work subject to the same original terms.

The GNU acronym stands for “GNU's Not Unix!” and is a large free software collection. The FSF GPL licenses, which are the GNU software (GNU GPL), grant different freedoms such as the freedom to run the software as one wishes, to study and change the source code, and to redistribute copies. The Open-Source Initiative licenses grant free access and distribution of the source code, but derivative works must be distributed under the same terms as the original software. However, the latest is not necessarily the greatest: GPLv3 is fundamentally different from GPLv2 and is not compatible with it.

Use an appropriate license for FOSS

Creative Commons licenses are not applicable to software, and instead, software developers should use one of the many software licenses available. The European Union Public License (EUPL) is the first European FOSS license, and is compatible with the GPL, LGPL, AGPL, CeCILL, OSL, EPL and MPL. The EUPL contains provisions on free accessibility to the source code, disclaimers of warranty and liability, competent jurisdiction, and applicable law.

FOSS licenses may be a risky business

FOSS entails several risks, such as tainting closed source projects, infringement risks, compliance issues, reputational risks, unclear/imprecise/vague obligations, and disparity in patent overlapping depending on the jurisdiction. Some licenses may contain amusing obligations and authors have broad freedom to decide how to license their works.

FOSS licenses may include patent clauses, but third-party patent indemnify clauses are generally not included. Patent retaliation clauses may be an alternative, where the licensor terminates the license to the software in case the licensee/sublicensee would sue the licensor for patent infringement.

Morality: if you develop with FOSS you need a license usage policy

A software company must have a FOSS license usage policy that includes identifying participants and project objectives, assessing legal risks and limitations, putting in place a process for the identification and approval of OSS licenses, putting in place a compliance process for approved OSS licenses, taking into account contributions to OSS community, and drafting or modifying agreements taking into account the above policies. The policy should also establish a three-layer FOSS policy, among the licenses that can be freely used, those that require reviewing and those that are incompatible.

Open-source software licenses provide advantages such as community support and simplified licenses for sharing and maintaining improvements. Common standards such as EUPL-V.1.2, GNU licenses or OSI licenses are easy to adopt, but it is also possible to draft one's own FOSS license. Ultimately, a license can always be drafted to perfectly reflect a company's business model for the distribution and maintenance of any software.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.