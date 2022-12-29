L'entrée en vigueur le 7 décembre dernier, de la Convention de la Haye du 5 octobre 1961, entraine la suppression de l'exigence de légalisation des actes publics étrangers. Cette adhésion s'inscrit dans une politique ayant pour but de faciliter l'entrée sur le marché car elle permet de réduire la complexité des démarches notamment pour protéger ses droits de propriété intellectuelle en Arabie Saoudite.

Ainsi, une apostille émise par un Etat sera suffisante pour certifier la validité d'un document, l'Arabie Saoudite n'exigera plus une double certification. Avec cette dernière adhésion, la Convention de La Haye compte désormais 124 parties contractantes dont la liste est disponible ici.

