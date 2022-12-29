Worldwide:
Entrée en vigueur de la Convention de La Haye relative à l'Apostille en Arabie Saoudite
29 December 2022
Novagraaf Group
L'entrée en vigueur le 7 décembre dernier,
de la Convention de la Haye du 5 octobre 1961, entraine la
suppression de l'exigence de légalisation des actes
publics étrangers. Cette adhésion s'inscrit
dans une politique ayant pour but de faciliter
l'entrée sur le marché car elle permet de
réduire la complexité des démarches notamment
pour protéger ses droits de propriété
intellectuelle en Arabie Saoudite.
Ainsi, une apostille émise par un Etat sera suffisante
pour certifier la validité d'un document,
l'Arabie Saoudite n'exigera plus une double
certification. Avec cette dernière adhésion, la
Convention de La Haye compte désormais 124 parties
contractantes dont la liste est disponible ici.
