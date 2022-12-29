European Union:
JUB – Un Filet De Sécurité En Cas De Rejet D'une Demande D'effet Unitaire
29 December 2022
Novagraaf Group
Une demande d'effet unitaire pouvant faire l'objet
d'un rejet ou d'une annulation, plusieurs Etats ayant
ratifié l'AJUB souhaitent instaurer un filet de
sécurité. Il s'agit d'un mécanisme
permettant de valider un brevet européen de manière
« classique » si une demande d'effet unitaire a
été rejetée par l'OEB ou la JUB, ou si
l'effet unitaire a été annulé par la JUB
alors que les délais de validation du brevet européen
ont déjà expiré. Le tableau ci-dessous indique
pour chaque Etat ayant ratifié l'AJUB si ces derniers
souhaitent mettre en place un tel mécanisme. Pour en savoir
plus, cliquez ici !
