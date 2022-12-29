Une demande d'effet unitaire pouvant faire l'objet d'un rejet ou d'une annulation, plusieurs Etats ayant ratifié l'AJUB souhaitent instaurer un filet de sécurité. Il s'agit d'un mécanisme permettant de valider un brevet européen de manière « classique » si une demande d'effet unitaire a été rejetée par l'OEB ou la JUB, ou si l'effet unitaire a été annulé par la JUB alors que les délais de validation du brevet européen ont déjà expiré. Le tableau ci-dessous indique pour chaque Etat ayant ratifié l'AJUB si ces derniers souhaitent mettre en place un tel mécanisme. Pour en savoir plus, cliquez ici !

1266006a.jpg

Pour consulter toutes nos publications et suivre en temps réel la feuille de route de la juridiction unifiée du brevet, cliquez ici.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.