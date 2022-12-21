Bien que la JUB a annoncé un  report de la Sunrise Period et de l'entrée en vigueur de l'AJUB, la date de début des mesures transitoires offertes par l'OEB reste inchangée, soit le 1er janvier 2023. Les mesure transitoires concernent le dépôt par le(s) titulaire(s) de demande de brevet de requêtes anticipées pour l'effet unitaire et pour l'obtention d'un délai concernant la décision de délivrance d'un brevet européen.
