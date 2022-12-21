Worldwide:
JUB - Maintien de la date de l'entrée en vigueur des mesures transitoires
21 December 2022
Novagraaf Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Bien que la JUB a annoncé un
report de la Sunrise Period et de
l'entrée en vigueur de l'AJUB, la date de
début des mesures transitoires offertes par l'OEB reste
inchangée, soit le 1er janvier 2023. Les mesure transitoires
concernent le dépôt par le(s) titulaire(s) de demande
de brevet de requêtes anticipées pour l'effet
unitaire et pour l'obtention d'un délai
concernant la décision de délivrance d'un
brevet européen.
Pour en savoir plus cliquez ici
!
Pour consulter toutes nos publications et suivre en
temps réel la feuille de route de la juridiction
unifiée du brevet, cliquez
ici.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Worldwide
"Checkmate" For Louis Vuitton
Fox Williams
Last week the European Court gave a decision that Louis Vuitton had been fighting to avoid since 2015.
Problems In The Metaverse?
J A Kemp LLP
For all the recent media hype, the "Metaverse" is still in the early stages of development. Once established, the metaverse will likely embody a shared, immersive, persistent virtual platform...
Soccer And NFTS: The First NFT-Related Judgment In Italy
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
On July 19, 2022, the Court of Rome issued the first order concerning Non-Fungible-Tokens ("NFTs") ever published by the Italian courts – and the first known judgment issued by a European...
The Final Countdown To The Unitary Patent And UPC
Dennemeyer Group
At the European Patent Office (EPO), across the continent and further afield, patent specialists are gearing up for the launch of the Unitary Patent (UP) and Unified Patent Court (UPC) in 2023. Ahead of this momentous change in the European Intellectual Property (IP) landscape.