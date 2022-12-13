At the European Patent Office (EPO), across the continent and further afield, patent specialists are gearing up for the launch of the Unitary Patent (UP) and Unified Patent Court (UPC) in 2023. Ahead of this momentous change in the European Intellectual Property (IP) landscape, arecent conferencein Brussels and a mock UPC trial in Paris brought together lawmakers, business and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) representatives, IP practitioners, academics and others to discuss the latest preparations.

