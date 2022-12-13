Luxembourg:
The Final Countdown To The Unitary Patent And UPC
13 December 2022
Dennemeyer Group
At the European Patent Office (EPO), across the continent
and further afield, patent specialists are gearing up for the
launch of the Unitary Patent (UP) and Unified Patent Court (UPC) in
2023. Ahead of this momentous change in the European Intellectual
Property (IP) landscape, arecent conferencein Brussels
and a mock UPC trial in Paris brought together
lawmakers, business and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME)
representatives, IP practitioners, academics and others to discuss
the latest preparations.
