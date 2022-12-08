ARTICLE

Avraham Hermon is a Senior Partner at JMB Davis Ben-David, a US Patent Agent and an Israel Patent Attorney. He has a BA in Chemistry and a Master's in Law.

Prior to joining the firm Avraham worked in a number of Israeli pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries where he led a team of patent attorneys in providing opinion on potential new developments and prosecuting patent portfolios related to Teva's products.

Barak Hullman, the marketing director at JMB David Ben-David sat down with Avraham in his office to discuss what he's learned from interviewing over 20 Israeli startup founders, how patents help startups and when to pursue a patent, when to bootstrap and when to seek funding, why Israeli startups are so successful and much more.

