ARTICLE

Japan: JPO Sets Deadline For The Abolition Of Pre-payment Of Official Fees By Revenue Stamps To March 31, 2023

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

To date, the JPO has allowed pre-payment of patent fees and other fees to be made exclusively by patent revenue stamps (e.g., physical stamps). However, as the administrative burden under this system is heavy for both the applicant and the JPO, prepayment will be made in cash (e.g., by bank transfer) instead of patent revenue stamps from now on.

That said, the JPO has decided that pre-payment by patent revenue stamps will still be accepted until March 31, 2023.

Specific information on this topic can be found here.

(Japanese)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.