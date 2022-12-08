Japan:
JPO Sets Deadline For The Abolition Of Pre-payment Of Official Fees By Revenue Stamps To March 31, 2023
08 December 2022
SONODA & KOBAYASHI INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAW
To date, the JPO has allowed pre-payment of patent fees and
other fees to be made exclusively by patent revenue stamps (e.g.,
physical stamps). However, as the administrative burden under this
system is heavy for both the applicant and the JPO, prepayment will
be made in cash (e.g., by bank transfer) instead of patent revenue
stamps from now on.
That said, the JPO has decided that pre-payment by patent
revenue stamps will still be accepted until March 31, 2023.
Specific information on this topic can be found here.
(Japanese)
