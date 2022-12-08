The Japan-U.S. Collaborative Examination Pilot Program (Japan-U.S. Collaborative Examination) is an initiative under which Japanese and American patent examiners conduct their own searches of inventions for which patent applications have been filed in both countries. After sharing their findings and opinions, the respective patent examiners send their initial examination results earlier and at the same time. This initiative is expected to enable companies to improve predictability in the timing of examination and provide for the acquisition of stronger and more stable rights for inventions for which patent applications have been filed in Japan and the U.S., based on the results of the searches by Japanese and American examiners.

The first phase (two years) began in August 2015, and the third phase is currently underway. The third phase was scheduled to end on October 31, 2022, but has been extended for two further years.

Until now, to apply for a Japan-U.S. cooperative search, it was necessary to file an application with the other office within 15 days of submitting the application to one office. At the Japan-U.S. Director-General's Meeting held on November 8, 2022, the JPO and USPTO agreed to introduce a unified application form, which will make it possible to use the Japan-U.S. cooperative search by submitting a unified application form to only one of the two offices.

