Beware Fake Black Friday Goods. Think Before You Buy Marks & Clerk In time for this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Trading Standards and Meta have recently removed hundreds of listings of potentially counterfeit items from Instagram.

Trademarks And Brands: Key Considerations For M&A Transactions Gowling WLG A brand will not necessarily be crucial in every transaction (and some acquisitions may involve plans to promptly re-brand post-completion), but, where it is, there are some key considerations to bear in mind.

See You On The FROW: Estée Lauder Moves Into Fashion With $2.8 Billion Acquisition Of Tom Ford Marks & Clerk ighting off stiff competition from Kering (owner of Gucci, YSL, and others), Estée Lauder has announced the purchase of the Tom Ford brand - and for US$2.8 billion (£2.4 billion), no less.

Louis Vuitton's 7-year Long Battle To Protect Its Damier ‘Chequerboard' Pattern Comes To An End Ganado Advocates Louis Vuitton has lost a 7-year long battle to protect its staple chequerboard Damier Azur pattern.

Juventus FC Scores Landmark Win For A TM Infringement Case In The Metaverse Macchi di Cellere Gangemi By order issued on July 20th, 2022, the Court of Rome has granted an injunction against Blockeras S.r.l. ("Blockeras") the creator of NFTs portraying images of a football player...