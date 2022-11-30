The Ministry of Economy issued a circular email on September 13, 2022, announcing the new legalization requirements for the powers of attorney (PoA) related to patents and industrial designs, as follows:

For Power of Attorney "POA": it shall be notarized in the UAE or any foreign country by a notary public. Stamp of the UAE public entity (eg. government organizations, national universities) is regarded equivalent as to notarization.

For Deed of Assignment "DOA": * UAE company may submit the certificate of employment or copy of the employment contract as an alternative to DOA if the inventor is the employee of that company since the invention of an employee is automatically transferred to the employer under UAE IP Law.

As to the Certificate of Incorporation "COI": it shall be notarized in the UAE or any foreign country by a notary public. If the COI is issued by a UAE government entity (e.g., trade license by DED), notarization is not required. A Stamp of the UAE public entity (e.g., government organization, national universities) is regarded equivalent as to notarization.

