On vous en avait parlé, la règle des dix jours va bientôt passer l'arme à gauche, mais elle n'est pas la seule !
Les règles 46, 49, 50, 57 et 82 CBE, portant entre autres sur le formalisme des dessins, les dispositions générales concernant les pièces de la demande, et plus généralement sur les exigences de présentation de documents, vont être modifiées à partir du 1 février 2023.
La règle 65 CBE sur la transmission des documents cités dans le rapport de recherche sera également modifiée au 1 février 2023. Affaire à suivre donc !

Pour aller plus loin cliquez ici !

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.