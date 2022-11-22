European Union:
Transformation Numérique Et Modification Du Règlement De L'OEB
22 November 2022
Novagraaf Group
On vous en avait parlé, la règle des dix jours va bientôt
passer l'arme à gauche, mais elle n'est pas la seule
!
Les règles 46, 49, 50, 57 et 82 CBE, portant entre
autres sur le formalisme des dessins, les dispositions
générales concernant les pièces de la demande,
et plus généralement sur les exigences de
présentation de documents, vont être
modifiées à partir du 1 février 2023.
La règle 65 CBE sur la transmission des documents
cités dans le rapport de recherche sera
également modifiée au 1
février 2023. Affaire à suivre donc !
Pour aller plus loin cliquez ici !
