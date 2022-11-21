Depuis le 3 octobre dernier, la réforme concernant la requête en examen au Canada est entrée en vigueur. Cette réforme introduit des règles contraignantes, par exemple le paiement de taxes pour les revendications excédentaires au-delà de 20 revendications lors de la requête en examen (100 CAD par revendication) ; ainsi que la limite à trois lettres officielles dans le cadre de la procédure d'examen. Pour poursuivre la procédure, au-delà de ces trois lettres, il faudra déposer une demande de poursuite d'examen appelée RCE (Request for Continued Examination) et payer la taxe correspondante.

