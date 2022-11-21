European Union:
De Nouvelles Règles Relatives À L'examen Des Demandes De Brevets Au Canada En Vigueur Depuis Le 3 Octobre 2022
21 November 2022
Novagraaf Group
Depuis le 3 octobre dernier, la réforme concernant la
requête en examen au Canada est entrée en vigueur.
Cette réforme introduit des règles contraignantes,
par exemple le paiement de taxes pour les revendications
excédentaires au-delà de 20 revendications lors de la
requête en examen (100 CAD par revendication) ; ainsi
que la limite à trois lettres officielles dans le cadre de
la procédure d'examen. Pour poursuivre la
procédure, au-delà de ces trois lettres, il faudra
déposer une demande de poursuite d'examen
appelée RCE (Request for Continued Examination) et payer la
taxe correspondante.
