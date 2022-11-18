European Union:
16,6% Des Inventeurs Sont Des Inventrices En France
18 November 2022
Novagraaf Group
Une nouvelle étude de l'OEB publiée le 8
novembre dernier recense la part des femmes dans
l'innovation.
Selon cette étude, 16,6% des inventeurs français
déclarés dans les demandes de brevet entre 2010 et
2019 sont des femmes, une proportion supérieure à la
moyenne européenne qui est de 13,2%.
La France se place ainsi en 13ème position sur les 34
pays recensés. Mention spéciale à la Lettonie
qui atteint les 30,6% d'inventrices et prend la
première place du classement.
Pour retrouver le classement, suivez
ce lien.
