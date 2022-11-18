Une nouvelle étude de l'OEB publiée le 8 novembre dernier recense la part des femmes dans l'innovation.

Selon cette étude, 16,6% des inventeurs français déclarés dans les demandes de brevet entre 2010 et 2019 sont des femmes, une proportion supérieure à la moyenne européenne qui est de 13,2%.

La France se place ainsi en 13ème position sur les 34 pays recensés. Mention spéciale à la Lettonie qui atteint les 30,6% d'inventrices et prend la première place du classement.

Pour retrouver le classement, suivez  ce lien.

