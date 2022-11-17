European Union:
Conférence Sur Le Brevet Unitaire Et La JUB : Rendez-vous Jeudi 17 Novembre
17 November 2022
Novagraaf Group
La mise en place du brevet unitaire et de la JUB (Juridiction
Unifiée du Brevet) s'accélère, la
feuille de route de la JUB est publiée et la
liste des juges juridiques et techniques est désormais
connue. Une conférence à destination des
spécialistes de la propriété intellectuelle,
de la recherche et de l'innovation se tiendra à
Bruxelles jeudi 17 novembre et sera retransmise en ligne. Retrouvez
le programme de la conférence en suivant
ce lien.
