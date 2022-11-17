La mise en place du brevet unitaire et de la JUB (Juridiction Unifiée du Brevet) s'accélère, la feuille de route de la JUB est publiée et la liste des juges juridiques et techniques est désormais connue. Une conférence à destination des spécialistes de la propriété intellectuelle, de la recherche et de l'innovation se tiendra à Bruxelles jeudi 17 novembre et sera retransmise en ligne. Retrouvez le programme de la conférence en suivant ce lien.

